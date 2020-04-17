Dillon police searching for missing person

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Dillon Police said Richard Moody Crowley is diabetic and doesn’t have his medication with him. He was last seen on N. 12th Ave in Dillon around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Crowley is described as 5’6″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lorie Tyler at 843-495-0944 or the anonymous tip line at 843-774-0051 ext 1710.

LATEST HEADLINES: