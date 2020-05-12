Dillon police searching for missing woman

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police are searching for a missing woman last seen on May 5.
Diane Odom Covington was last seen at Maplewood Apartments wearing a red jumpsuit and a blonde wig, police said.
Covington is a black female, age 52, 5’7″ tall, 140 lbs., blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Monroe Herring at 843-774-0051 ext 1030 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-774-0051.
