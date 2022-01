The coronavirus spike protein that mediates coronavirus entry into host cell – stock photo (Getty Images)

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — All schools in Dillon School District Four will be virtual from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, the district announced Friday morning.

School is set to resume as normal on Jan. 24.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across the state, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

It joins other Pee Dee schools in going virtual, such as Florence County School District Three.