DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt Saturday in a shooting at a convenience store in Dillon, police said.
It happened at the Food Mart on Highway 34 W., according to Police Chief David Lane, who said officers are following leads in the case but have not made any arrests.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
