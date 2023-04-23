DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting on Wix Road in Dillon, according to police chief David Lane.
The incident happened early Sunday morning, Lane said. The name of the person who died was not immediately available.
Lane said police have a person of interest in the case, but their name was not given.
The investigation is still ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.
