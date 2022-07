DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being shot multiple times on Old Latta Highway, according to Dillon police.

The shooting happened at Sarah’s Tobacco, according to authorities. The victim’s condition is not currently known.

A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.