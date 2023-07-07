DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager has been arrested and charged as an accessory in a murder investigation, Dillon police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with one count of accessory after the fact of a felony of murder, police said in a news release.

According to police, the incident happened on April 18th on North 12th Avenue in the Dillon city limits. However, police have not released any details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Dillon police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating this case.

Count on News13 for updates.