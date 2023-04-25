DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was killed in a deadly Dillon County shooting on April 18 has been identified, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Tyzaveus Gilchrist, 20, of Dillon County was killed in the shooting that happened near N.12th Avenue and E. Jackson Street, Grimsley told News13.

Jerzeke McNeil was arrested last week in connection with that shooting and was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Gilchrist is the second person who was killed in a shooting in Dillon County in the past week. Cyril Lowery was also killed in a separate shooting Sunday near Wix Road, Grimsley said.