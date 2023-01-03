COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not the red Powerball number.

Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.

The winning white-ball numbers in Monday night’s drawing were 7, 9, 12, 31 and 62 The Powerball was 22.

Overall, the lottery said more than 10,000 players in the state won prizes ranging from $4 up to $2 million. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Because there was no jackpot winner, the estimated prize for Wednesday night’s drawing will be $291 million.

For information about how to claim prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.