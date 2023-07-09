DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt after a shooting at a Waffle House just off Highway 9 in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.
The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Lane said. The three people who were hurt suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Lane did not say any arrests had been made.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here