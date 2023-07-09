DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt after a shooting at a Waffle House just off Highway 9 in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Lane said. The three people who were hurt suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lane did not say any arrests had been made.

