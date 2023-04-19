DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — 3 people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Dillon, police said.
It happened in the area of E. Jackson Street and N. 12th Avenue, according to Police Chief David Lane.
No additional details were immediately available.
