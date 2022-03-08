DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people are facing murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of a Latta man on Sunday, Dillon Police Chief David Lane said.

Kei’juan Marquez Fore, 18, died in the shooting, Coroner Donnie Grimsley said. According to police, he died at the scene after multiple gunshots were fired into a vehicle in the 100 block of West Dargan Street. It happened about 8:15 p.m.

According to police, those charged include:

Shakeem Dashawn Davis — murder, attempted murder

Leon Sellers, Jr. — murder, attempted murder.

Tyree Jamal Porter –murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Devonte Raheim Page — murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

At the time of the shooting, police said Sellers and Page were out of jail on bond for charges in unrelated cases. Sellers was previously charged with attempted murder, while Page had previously been charged with failure to stop for a blue light and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Page, who was at large until Tuesday morning when he was arrested with the help of SLED officers, also had an arrest warrant for possession of stolen property, police said.

In addition to Dillon police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Latta Police Department assisted in the investigation.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.