DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified two people who were shot and killed April 28 in a shooting at a Dillon County apartment complex.

Dontaveis Rogers, 23, and Ty-Quan Peterson, 18, both of Dillon County, died of gunshot wounds after a shooting at Dillon Manor, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Dillon Manor is an apartment complex on McKenzie Road.

News13 reached out to police multiple times after the shooting and have yet to receive a response.