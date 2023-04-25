DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was killed in a deadly shooting in Dillon on Sunday has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Cyril Lowery, 34, of Dillon County was killed in the shooting that happened at a mobile home on Wix Road, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley told News13.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said Sunday that police had a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made to this point.