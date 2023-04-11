DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — The swearing-in of Dillon’s new mayor Monday evening represented a fresh start for the city, which hasn’t had a functioning elected mayor since 2019.

Tally McCall took the office of office after defeating three other candidates by a wide margin in voting on April 4.

The city council also elected Councilman Tim Cousar to serve as the the new mayor pro-tem, replacing Phil Wallace.

Dillon’s former mayor, John Corey Jackson, was suspended by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shortly after taking office in April 2019 after he was charged with 11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is awaiting trial on charges that he paid 10 teenage boys for nude pictures.

Wallace had been running city council meetings in his absence.