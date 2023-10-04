DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man who died in a shooting on Friday has been identified by the Dillon County coroner.

Amarione Michal Boatwright died after the shooting Friday night, Coroner Donnie Grimsley said.

Dillon police have not released any details about the shooting, including where it happened. Police Chief David Lane said only that officers responded to an area hospital where the person died.

