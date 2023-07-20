DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Dillon man in jailed on a double-murder charge was denied bond on Wednesday, according to Fourth Circuit Solicitor Wil Rogers.

South Carolina Circuit Judge Michael Holt denied bond for Michael Jason Blunt, 25, on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Blunt also faces three attempted murder charges and one weapon charge in a separate incident.

According to Rogers, the incidents happened about a month apart and Blunt wasn’t arrested on the first until they jailed him for the second.

Holt said Blunt was a danger to the community.

Blunt was arrested May 30 in connection with a shooting that happened on May 25. Those are where the murder charges stem from.

His second set of charges are in connection with an incident that happened April 28 at Dillon Manor Apartments, police said.

Before he was arrested May 30, Blunt was out on bond in North Carolina for attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling/moving vehicle, and felony conspiracy, according to police.