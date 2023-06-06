DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police charged a man in jail on attempted murder charges with two counts of murder in connection with an April 28 incident, police said.

Michael Jason Blunt, 25, was arrested May 30 in connection with a shooting that happened on May 25. In that incident, Blunt was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police charged Blunt Tuesday with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Those charges are in connection with an incident that happened April 28 at Dillon Manor Apartments, police said.

Before he was arrested May 30, Blunt was out on bond in North Carolina for attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling/moving vehicle, and felony conspiracy, according to police.