DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life.

Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

“When you had a heart like Wendy had, it’s going to be missed,” said former classmate of Cook’s, David Chavis.

Authorities said Cook was found dead in a car near an address on Southwind Road. The man deputies allege shot her, Kyle Church, was also found in the car. Cook was dead when deputies arrived.

“Never in your wildest dreams would you think something like that,” said Rita Young, who had known Cook since she was a teenager. “I mean it’s a great loss to the community, to me because I thought a lot of her.”

Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School in Dillon School District Four, with more than 25 years experience with the district.

“She was a great principal,” Chavis said. “The students loved her. The faculty loved her. All of them talk about how good of a supervisor she was.”

Loved ones, coworkers and even a current second-grade student were at Cook’s celebration of life. Those who knew her describe her as a small, yet mighty, woman whose loss reverberates throughout Dillon.

Cook is survived by two children.