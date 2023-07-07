DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police have charged three people as accessories in a homicide investigation.

Georgianna Turner Cooper, Amber Nicole Lane, and James Edward Parker are all charged with one count of accessory after the fact of a felony of murder, police said Friday in a news release.

Police said it happened on April 23 in the 1200 block of Wix Road but did not provide any details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.