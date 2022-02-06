Dillon police investigate deadly shooting Sunday on Beaufort Street

DILLON. S.C. (WBTW) — One person died at the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Beaufort Street in Dillon, police said.

Police Chief David Lane told News13 the shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. and that no arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

