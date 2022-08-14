DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane.

Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the victim has not cooperated with authorities, Lane said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Dillon police at 843-774-0051.

