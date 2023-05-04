DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in a deadly shooting April 23, the department said on Facebook.
Police are looking for George Michael Turner. He is suspected of killing 34-year-old Cyril Lowery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dillon police at 843-774-0051.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.