DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Kristin Joanne Stephens was last seen on May 27, and was reported missing on July 22, according to a post from the department, which announced Stephens’ disappearance on Friday.

She is 37 years old, five feet, two inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has blonde to light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Ryan Berry at (843) 774-0051 ext. 5011.