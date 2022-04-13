RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old Dillon woman has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Shanta Taliyah Pernell on April 1 after they were called to the FirstHealth Richmond emergency department about 3:20 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.

Pernell was arrested in the parking lot and charged with assault. The charge was upgraded to murder after the 27-year-old Rockingham, North Carolina, man died after being flown to CMC Main.

Deputies were able to determine where the incident happened but did not provide the location.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pernell continued to be held without bond in the Richmond County Jail.