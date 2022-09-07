DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or extortion, two counts of criminal conspiracy, and two counts of acceptance of bribe by officers, according to SLED.

Justin Kenneth Joe Inman, 37, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with two counts of blackmail or extortion, two counts of criminal conspiracy, and two counts of acceptance of bribe by officers.

On Aug. 3, Graves was called to Walmart on Enterprise Road in Dillon for a shoplifting. Graves then allegedly colluded with Inman — a Walmart asset protection investigator — to not pursue charges if they were paid $1,000, according to the warrants.

A similar incident reportedly happened on Aug. 27, according to the warrants.

The investigation was requested by Dillon Police Chief David Lane, according to SLED.

No other details were immediately available.