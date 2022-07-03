DILLON, S.C. (WBTW)– With only one day left until Independence Day, local fireworks stores worked overtime on Saturday to get shoppers their last-minute explosives needs.

Jabs Fireworks in Dillon has been staying open 24 hours a day to meet demands.

“It stays busy all night long,” Jabs employee Gavin Kelly said. “Even at 3 or 4 a.m., you’ve still got lines.”

Kelly said customers have been buying up fireworks with names like “Exterminator” and “Big Daddy”

“The ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ is $60 and has 36 shots, the “Highfaluting,’ it’s $50 and has 49 shots,” he said.

He said the products often get sold as soon as employees can restock the shelves, regardless of price.

“We had some ‘Godfathers’ up there — I think they’re close to a grand — gone, immediately,” he said. “It’s crazy how fast people come in, buy them and leave.”

Kelly said he has seen customers from across the country stop by on their way down the East Coast, but most shoppers come from across the North Carolina state line in search of more bang for their bucks.

“We come to South Carolina from North Carolina because North Carolina fireworks are not as great as here,” said Teresa Wilson, who shopped with her entire extended family.

“North Carolina just has the little kids ones,” Michael Gomez said. “It’s a drive, but it’s worth it.”

Gomez and Alexia Castillo said they made their second 90-minute drive to Jabs on Sunday. They said they have spent about $2,000 on firepower.

“Most of these fireworks only last like 30 seconds, so go big or go home,” Gomez said.