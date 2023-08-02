DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — The legal troubles for former Dillon Mayor John Corey Jackson are mounting after his arrest by South Carolina authorities on four counts of forgery, the state Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.

Jackson, who was suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster shortly after being sworn in as mayor in 2019, is already awaiting trial after being indicted on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in connection with alleged incidents involving teenage boys between June 2017 and April 2019.

The new charges come after Jackson allegedly submitted multiple pre-approval applications to the Dillon Historic Preservation Committee for $50,000 grants being offered to help local businesses with property repairs that contained forged contractor quotes totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars for properties he owned on North Railroad Avenue in Dillon.

Two of the applications were filed on Dec. 1, 2022, and two others were filed on April 1, according to warrants provided to News13 by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The two quotes submitted in the December applications were for $103,394 from Jackson Construction LLC and $108,894 for G.B.I. Construction, the warrants showed. The quotes submitted in the April applications were for $110,974 from Jackson Construction and $125,191 from G.B.I. Construction.

Jackson was booked into the Dillon County Detention Center after his arrest.

The sexual-exploitation case is on the court docket for the week of Aug. 28, a spokesman for Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office told News13 on Wednesday. He had been scheduled to go on trial in December but the case was delayed because one of his attorneys is a state senator who was unavailable until after the General Assembly adjourned.