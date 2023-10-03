DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane.
Lane said police responded to an area hospital where the person died. Police have not said where the shooting happened.
The victim’s name has not been released an investigation is underway.
No additional details are available.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.