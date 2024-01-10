DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Maxine Manning has lived in her one-story wood-frame house on W. Hampton Street in Dillon for 59 years.

Many storms have rolled through her neighborhood through the years, but the one that hit Tuesday left its mark, knocking down a large tree branch and punching a hole through her roof.

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

Manning said the tree hit a part of her home where she had trophies belonging to her son, Stan Manning.

“[I] heard that lamentation in there, all my son’s trophies that were up there, which is Stan Manning, his trophies was up in there,” she said. “Oh my goodness … everything hit the floor. WHAM!” I just knew the tree had fell in the house, and it scared me so bad I was shaking. I couldn’t even see, couldn’t even see how to make a telephone call.”

It’s not the first time Manning’s had to deal with problems caused by weather. A few years ago, she said her floor was damaged from floods that hit the area.

Manning said Wednesday she has had lots of help cleaning up the debris and covering up the hole in her roof.

“My grandchildren and my son and his friends, they came and they cut the bottom of the thing off to try to push it up through the roof of the house,” Manning said. “It was so big and round until they pulled it up out the house, and then my nephew come this morning and cut it up and pulled it outside of the road.”