DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — The judge presiding over the case of a Dillon County Daycare operator accused in the shaking death of a child in February 2019 has declared a mistrial, according to Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday. The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday.

Judy Wallace Cox is charged with homicide by child abuse after she allegedly shook 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson to death.

Cox owned the day care where the incident allegedly happened and had cared for children for 15 years without any prior arrests.

