DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Prosecution testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a Dillon day care operator accused in the shaking death of a child in February 2019.

Judy Wallace Cox is charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson. Jury selection in the case took place on Monday.

Jurors heard testimony Wednesday morning from a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator and listened to a lengthy interview SLED conducted with Cox during the investigation, Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel said.

Daniel said prosecutors also planned to call “a couple of our doctors to testify later this afternoon” and that prosecutors could wrap up their case later Wednesday or early Thursday. Cox’s defense lawyer would then begin presenting their case.

Cox owned the day care where the incident allegedly happened and had cared for children for 15 years without any prior arrests.

Warrants allege that Cox caused “great bodily injury or harm upon a child” by shaking it in a way that “caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.”

At a bond hearing in July 2019, Cox’s defense attorney said medical records would show that the baby’s health was already deteriorating.

Experts at the Medical University of South Carolina examined evidence collected by prosecutors and found the child suffered from brain bleeding and that the cause of death was related to the abuse.

Count on News13 for updates.