DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile has been charged with making a threat Monday morning at Dillon Middle School, according to Police Chief David Lane.

The juvenile was charged with “communicating a threat” and placed in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, Lane said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted Dillon police in the investigation, which led to the juvenile being taken into custody Monday afternoon, Lane said.

No details about the threat or any other information about the incident were immediately available.

