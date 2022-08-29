DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of killing a Dillon County principal was denied bond Monday morning.
31-year-old Kyle Church is accused in the deadly shooting of Stewart Heights Elementary School Principal Wendy Cook.
Authorities found Cook, 54, dead inside a car after being called at about 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 21 to Church’s home on Southwind Road. She had been shot once in the chest with a 9mm handgun, according to arrest warrants in the case.
Authorities have said the two were acquaintances but haven’t said how they knew each other.
A funeral was held Thursday in Dillon for Cook, who is survived by two children.
Cook’s mother, Betty Cook, addressed the court during the hearing.
“When I saw him after the day he killed, my daughter, I’ve never seen anybody so mean,” she said, adding that “I think he planned this.”
