DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested and charged with murder after an April shooting that left one dead and two injured was denied bond Monday afternoon, according to Assistant Fourth Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel.

Jerzeke McNeil was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened in the area of E. Jackson Street and N. 12th Avenue. Tyzaveus Gilchrist, 20, of Dillon County, died in the shooting.

“While everyone charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty, we feel McNeil is a danger to the community and a flight risk,” Daniel said. “We are thankful the court agreed with us and denied bond.”

