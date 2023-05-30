A man out on bond in NC was arrested in Dillon Thursday.

DILLION, S.C. (WBTW) – A man out on bond in North Carolina was arrested in Dillon Thursday on attempted murder charges, according to police.

Michael Jason Blunt, 25, was arrested on three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to a news release by the Dillon Police Department, at the scene of Blunt’s arrest, Dillon officers and SLED recovered numerous weapons.

Blunt was out on bond in North Carolina for attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling/moving vehicle, and felony conspiracy, according to police.

Blunt also pleaded guilty in 2019 for two warrants issued in 2017 for attempted murder by the Dillon police.

News13 reached out to Lt. Jason Turner with the Dillon Police Department to find out more about the crime, but Turner said he was unauthorized to release any additional information about the incident.