DILLION, S.C. (WBTW) – A man out on bond in North Carolina was arrested in Dillon Thursday on attempted murder charges, according to police.
Michael Jason Blunt, 25, was arrested on three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to a news release by the Dillon Police Department, at the scene of Blunt’s arrest, Dillon officers and SLED recovered numerous weapons.
Blunt was out on bond in North Carolina for attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling/moving vehicle, and felony conspiracy, according to police.
Blunt also pleaded guilty in 2019 for two warrants issued in 2017 for attempted murder by the Dillon police.
News13 reached out to Lt. Jason Turner with the Dillon Police Department to find out more about the crime, but Turner said he was unauthorized to release any additional information about the incident.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.