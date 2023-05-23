DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Saturday, according to a news release from the department.

Taquan Lamont Manning, 25, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police said Manning was out on bond on another murder charge at the time of the shooting. He was wearing an electronic ankle monitor but the device had not been monitored since December.

Manning was also charged with attempted murder in a separate incident in the 600 block of West Hampton Street in Dillon on May 10, according to police.

The victim in that incident told police he was on his front porch when he heard tires screeching, before a vehicle passed by with someone shooting out of the front passenger and back passenger windows.

Nobody was injured in that incident, according to the release.

Saturday’s shooting happened at a Food Mart on Highway 34 W., police said. Tylon McCall, 32, of Dillon County was killed in the shooting.