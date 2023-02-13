COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man says he’s not planning to make any major life changes after winning a $2 million Powerball prize on a ticket he bought in Dillon County.

The man, who wasn’t identified by the South Carolina Education Lottery, called his wife from the parking lot at work to tell his wife that he had won, officials said. Then, he told her he would see her after work.

“We’re not changing one thing,” the man told lottery officials. “We have a happy life. This just makes it more comfortable.”

The man bought the Powerball with the Power Play option at the Savers store on Highway 301 North in Dillon. His quick-pick ticket for the Jan. 2 drawing matched all but one of the numbers drawn, which were 7, 9, 12, 31, 62 and 22, which was Powerball.

“I still remember the number I missed,” he said. “I had “11” and it was “22.”

The odds of winning $2 million are 1 in 11,688,054, lottery officials said.

The Savers store received a $20,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night when the jackpot will be $45 million.