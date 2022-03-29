DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening statements wrapped up Tuesday morning in a trial over the death of a beloved Dillon store clerk and the father of the current Dillon Fire Chief.

Opening statements in the trial of Joshua Manning began at 10:30 a.m. He’s charged with murder, armed robbery, larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and petty larceny.

“Use your common sense,” said Shipp Daniel with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “It really is as straightforward as some cash, some cigars, Mr. J.W. Bailey, and the two men who robbed and killed him.”

Linward Edwards, the attorney for Manning, said there are no fingerprints that lead back to Manning.

Bailey was killed during an apparent robbery at his grocery store in December 2019. He was 77-years-old and owned J.W. Bailey’s Grocery for 47 years. He was a member of the city’s fire department for 52 years. His son, Keith Bailey, serves as the fire chief for the city of Dillon.

“They left him to die on the floor of the convenience store he had owned and operated for more than 46 years,” Daniel said.

The trial for the other suspect, William Mason, will take place separately. The defense said Mason is a “star witness” in the case. Edwards said all evidence leads to Mason.

Prosecutors previously said they have a full confession from Mason, and said there’s enough evidence to convict both men.

Judicial Law Clerk Dalton Clifton said the assertions in court were that both Manning and Mason fired guns during the incident. Mason testified Tuesday as to what happened that night. Clifton believes the trial should be wrapped up and jury deliberations should begin Wednesday.

