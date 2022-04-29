DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in a gas station parking lot, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at 24 Hour Spot in the area of Highway 301 and Hampton Street, Lane said. News13 reached out Tuesday and was provided information Friday.

No arrests have been announced as of Friday afternoon.

It’s the second deadly shooting in Dillon County since Saturday morning’s shooting at a Dillon County nightclub. It continues a string of violence this week that left at least seven people dead in the News13 viewing area.

