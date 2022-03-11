Warning: the following story could be disturbing to some viewers, discretion is advised.

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police are investigating after two cats were found dead with bullet holes, and another appeared to have had acid poured on it.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, police were sent to a church in Dillon, where a man said he feeds several cats behind the building.

When officers arrived, they were told the day before, one of the church members had found that one of the cats had been shot. A bullet hole was found on the cat near its spine.

The man also reported that approximately two weeks prior, a cat was found, appearing to have had acid poured on it. According to the man, “the fur on the cats legs were gone and you could see the bone.” The man also said the cat’s mouth was “messed up.”

One of the church members looked back on security video saw a person walking behind the church and shooting a cat, but the identity of the person was not apparent.

Police attempted to contact a suspect multiple times, but each time they went to the home they were informed he was not there.

On Wednesday, the pastor of the church went to the police department to report that another cat had been shot, according to police.

The pastor said he did not want any harm to come to the suspect, but wanted officers to talk to them to get them to stop shooting cats.

On Friday, officers were able to speak to the suspect over the phone and advised them it would be in their best interest to come down to the station to speak.

No more details are available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, refresh story for updates.