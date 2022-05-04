DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police have identified a man wanted for murder in a deadly shooting at a gas-station parking lot in April.

In a Facebook post, Dillon police said Cruz Emmanuel Harley has an extensive criminal record and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Harley is accused of killing Brian Keith Ford at the 24 Hour Spot in the area of Highway 301 and Hampton Street on April 26. He is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a handgun, police said.

Police have already arrested one suspect in the case. Azaya Peterson was arrested on April 27 and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Dillon police at 843-774-0051, 911 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 843-774-0051 ext. 800.

