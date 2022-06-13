DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office wants a 13-year-old, who was arrested after a shooting in Dillon County that left another teen dead, to be tried as an adult, according to 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel.

On Monday morning, Daniel filed to move the case to General Sessions court from juvenile court, he said. The 13-year-old will undergo an evaluation and then a hearing will be held. Daniel said he’ll ask the family court judge to allow him to try the 13-year-old as an adult.

The shooting happened Tuesday during a basketball game on Coreys Court in the Bunker Hill area, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. One 15-year-old was killed and another 15-year-old was injured.

The incident report from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the two teens shot on the ground when they arrived. Deputies recovered the gun that they said was used in the shooting and arrested the alleged shooter within an hour and a half of being called.

