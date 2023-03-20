DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial for the mayor of Dillon, who has been suspended since taking office in 2019 because he is facing charges for allegedly paying 10 teenage boys for nude pictures, will not take place until after the current South Carolina legislative session comes to an end.

John Corey Jackson had been scheduled to go on trial in December on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. However, a spokesman for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office told News13 on Monday that it was delayed because one of his attorneys is a state senator and that it will not be rescheduled until the General Assembly adjourns, which typically happens on the second Thursday in May.

News13 has reached out to his attorney, Sen. Gerald Malloy, but he has not responded to our requests about the case.

Jackson’s suspension remains in effect until he is either acquitted or convicted, according to Gov. Henry McMaster’s suspension order dated May 29, 2019.

According to arrest warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Jackson offered 10 teenage boys money in return for pictures of their genitals using the social media app Snapchat between June 2017 and April 2019. In some instances, Jackson also sent a minor “sexually explicit nude female photographs,” in addition to money.

While some minors refused Jackson’s overtures, others complied by sending him pictures of exposed private parts they found on the internet, for which they were paid, SLED said in the arrest warrants.

Jackson, who was 23 at the time, was elected to a four-year term that ends in December. He is still listed as mayor on the city’s website, though he remains suspended. Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace has been running the city council meetings in his absence.