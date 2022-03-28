DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial is set to begin Tuesday for one of two men accused of killing a beloved Dillon store clerk and father of the current Dillon Fire Chief.

Opening statements in the trial of Joshua Manning are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Shipp Daniel with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Manning is charged with murder, armed robbery, larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jury selection took place Monday, Daniel said. The trial for the other suspect, William Mason, will take place separately.

J.W. Bailey was killed during an apparent robbery at his grocery store in December. He was 77-years-old and owned J.W. Bailey’s Grocery for 47 years. He was a member of the city’s fire department for 52 years. His son, Keith Bailey, serves as the fire chief for the city of Dillon.

