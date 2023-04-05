DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Voters elected a new mayor in Dillon and two new town council members in Lake View during special elections held on Tuesday.

Tally McCall was elected the new mayor of Dillon, while Tracy Townsend and Paula King were elected to seats on the Lake View Town Council, according to unofficial results from the Dillon County Voter Registration’s Office.

Officials will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to certify the results of the elections.

In the Dillon mayoral race, McCall captured 721 votes to defeat Mackie Adams (113), Billy L. Odom (60), and Penny Wright 42).

Townsend was the top vote-getter in Lake View with 78. King received 64 votes and Mertis Barnett got 58.

Dillon has been without an elected mayor since John Corey Jackson was suspended by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after taking office in April 2019 amid allegations that he paid 10 teenage boys for nude pictures.

Jackson was charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and is currently awaiting trial. Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace has been running the city council meetings in his absence.