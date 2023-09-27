DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was grazed by a train in Dillon on Wednesday afternoon and is in serious condition, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.
Lane said the incident happened on Howard Street and the woman was taken to the hospital.
No additional details were released.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.