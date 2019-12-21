DNR investigating Darlington County death

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a death in Darlington County.

According to Lieutenant Ben Byers with SCDNR, the agency responded after getting calls about a deceased man Saturday morning.

The investigation is happening in an area off Oates Highway.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation, according to Lt. Byers.

Additional details are not yet available. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.