‘Dogaritas’ and ‘puptinis’: Mother, daughter bring K9 treat truck to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– A new food truck debuted over the weekend, but it only serves canines.

A mother and daughter team from Florence unveiled the Dog Daze Treat Truck, serving up snacks for dogs around the state.

“It’s blown up,” Samantha Jones, the truck’s co-owner said. “There have been so many dogs coming today and we have so many friends and family that are supporting us, so we’re really grateful.”

The treat truck went to Charleston Saturday, then came to Eats on the Creek in Florence just in time for Halloween. They offered Halloween-themed snacks like treats shaped like jack-o-lanterns in addition to regular treats and toys.

“We make dogaritas, which is a margarita for dog,” Jones said. “We have ice cream, and we are going to be doing puptinis, which is a martini for dogs.”

Dogs and their owners lined up to try the treats, like their most popular item- a dog cannoli.

“They’re made out of all-natural products so even humans can sample them even though we’re not selling human food,” Jones said.

Customer Derek Lowe said his three corgis enjoyed their food.

“We got them a turkey for thanksgiving coming up, we got them a pumpkin for Halloween,” Lowe said. “It was a good opportunity to get the dogs out here and get us as a family out here too.”

The Joneses said they hope to take the truck around the state. They said all their tips will go to the humane societies for the cities they visit.

“We want the dogs to be the center focus,” Jones said. “Dogs don’t get enough attention.”