Double crash in Florence County leaves 1 dead

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A double crash in Florence County Saturday has left one person dead, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Around 11:47 p.m. on Cale Yarborugh Highway, a crash occurred when another vehicle collided with the already crashed vehicles and bystanders, according to authorities.

Betty Castellanos, 41, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Lutcken. Other bystanders were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol MAIT Team. Count on News13 for updates.